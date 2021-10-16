ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $398,104.21 and approximately $10,497.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

