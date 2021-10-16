ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $338,138.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.33 or 0.99971572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00047175 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.21 or 0.00747016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001666 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004386 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

