CheesecakeSwap Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $343,407.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $640,523.07 and $343,407.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.