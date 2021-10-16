Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chemesis International stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

