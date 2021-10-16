Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Chemesis International stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.