Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMMB opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $168.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

