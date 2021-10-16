Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.56 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

