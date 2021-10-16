Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

