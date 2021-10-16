Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as low as C$11.86. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$12.04, with a volume of 2,596 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3605651 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,873,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,497,174.32. Insiders have acquired 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 over the last three months.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

