Chia Network Price Down 3.5% This Week (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $162.19 or 0.00267152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $256.62 million and $17.99 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00108934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,970.28 or 1.00428118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.52 or 0.06250200 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

