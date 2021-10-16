China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 666,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 36.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

LFC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 704,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

