Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $156.62 million and approximately $83.99 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00044769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00206168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

