Chrono.tech Price Up 46.9% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $47.34 or 0.00077346 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $355,752.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00204741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

