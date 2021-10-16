Chronologic Trading Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $195,863.96 and $1.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00204132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.