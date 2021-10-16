CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of CIT Group worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE:CIT opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.