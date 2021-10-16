Civic (CVC) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $324.86 million and $54.56 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00205933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

