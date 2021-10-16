Civilization (CIV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257,001.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 85.6% higher against the dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and $257,001.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00204647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

