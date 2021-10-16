Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 76.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.30 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civista Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

