Civitas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $91,211.54 and approximately $65.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00026056 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,295,335 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.