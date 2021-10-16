Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $$18.90 during trading hours on Friday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clariant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

