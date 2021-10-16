Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 2,899 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

