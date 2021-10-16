Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 872,814 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 872,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

