Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Korn Ferry worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

