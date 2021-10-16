Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.09% of International Seaways worth $22,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,244,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $479.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

