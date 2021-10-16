Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $16.59 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 296.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.64% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

