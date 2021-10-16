Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Avient worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avient by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

