Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

LXP stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

