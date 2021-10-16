Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $23.85 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5,191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,081 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Capri worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.