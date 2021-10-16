Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 886,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,651 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.31% of Lantheus worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 241,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

