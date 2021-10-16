Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $23.88 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,878,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.03 and a 52-week high of $290.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

