Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,427 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.78% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

