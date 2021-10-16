Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Display worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $176.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.