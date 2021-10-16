Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $181.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.02. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

