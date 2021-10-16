Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,962 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Commercial Metals worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 408,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $6,637,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $6,169,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

