Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 518.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,862,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $71.24 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

