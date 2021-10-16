CloakCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,344.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $1,344.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022819 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021917 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,712,176 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

