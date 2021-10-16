Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CBGPY opened at $42.19 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

