Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 345,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

