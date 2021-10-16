Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Cohu worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COHU opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

