Coin98 1-Day Volume Tops $67.46 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $640.89 million and $67.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00005660 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00063280 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.