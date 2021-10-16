CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $260,833.00

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for approximately $19.83 or 0.00032550 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and $260,833.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.