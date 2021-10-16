Coldstack (CLS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $300,456.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Coldstack has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $300,456.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00004200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00070060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00110714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,946.03 or 0.99686256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.27 or 0.06366392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.