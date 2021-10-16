Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $7,755.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

