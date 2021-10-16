Collective (CO2) Price Tops $0.99

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a market cap of $258,352.28 and $593.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00207213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

