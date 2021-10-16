Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.28% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. 166,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

