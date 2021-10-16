Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,354,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

