Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.41% of Columbus McKinnon worth $101,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.