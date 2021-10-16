Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.34 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

