Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Announces Dividend of $3.50

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Communications Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Communications Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

