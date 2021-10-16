Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.91. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 186,425 shares trading hands.

CFRUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

