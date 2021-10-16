Comparing Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Asensus Surgical and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orthofix Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Asensus Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,162.78% -35.38% -31.28% Orthofix Medical -1.78% 6.82% 4.73%

Risk and Volatility

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 129.36 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -2.78 Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.76 $2.52 million $0.26 139.38

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Asensus Surgical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.